FBI seeking public help identifying man seen at Arizona gas station

CAMERON, AZ — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Phoenix Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and whereabouts of a man in northern Arizona.

The unknown man was last seen on Jan. 30, 2023.

He is described as a white man, ranging from 5’ 8” to 5’ 10”, and wearing dark-rimmed glasses.

FBI officials say he may be accompanied by a minor girl between the ages of 6 to 10 years old.

The man was last seen at the Gap Express gas station in Cameron, Arizona, located along the US-89. It is roughly 17 miles north of the US-89 junction with the US-160 near the Navajo Nation.

The FBI has not said why they are searching for the man.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the FBI's Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online here.