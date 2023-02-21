Watch Now
FBI seeking public help identifying man seen at Arizona gas station

The man was seen with a child, FBI officials say
FBI asking for public help identifying this man
Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 13:13:07-05

CAMERON, AZ — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Phoenix Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and whereabouts of a man in northern Arizona.

The unknown man was last seen on Jan. 30, 2023.

He is described as a white man, ranging from 5’ 8” to 5’ 10”, and wearing dark-rimmed glasses.

FBI officials say he may be accompanied by a minor girl between the ages of 6 to 10 years old.

The man was last seen at the Gap Express gas station in Cameron, Arizona, located along the US-89. It is roughly 17 miles north of the US-89 junction with the US-160 near the Navajo Nation.

location of gap express
gap express gas station

The FBI has not said why they are searching for the man.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the FBI's Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online here.

