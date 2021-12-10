Family reports increase in tire slashing in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A Valley family tells ABC15 they were the latest victims of a tire-slashing spree.

Carl Kukowski and his daughter Natasha had their tires slashed earlier this week while they were out getting gas and groceries.

According to Natasha, only the left tires were slashed.

When she took the cars to get fixed, a tire shop told her they've seen an uptick in the numbers of tires getting slashed.

She told ABC15 the workers told her it was an online trend.

"The idea is to slash both tires on the left which obviously is very dangerous," she said.

Carl said the damage is costly, especially for people on a budget.

"We're on social security," he said. "We can't be affording $150, $200 tires," he added.

Glendale and Peoria police did not confirm an increase in tires getting slashed but told ABC15 it was a property crime and the person that did it could be arrested.

Carl said he wants the culprits to pay to replace his tires.

"They think it's funny," he said. "It's not funny. It's very serious," he added.