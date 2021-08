TUCSON, AZ — The U.S. Border Patrol says smugglers cloned one of their vehicles and a uniform in a smuggling attempt at the Arizona-Mexico border.

According to a tweet from Tucson Sector Interim Chief John Modlin, agents took the driver and 10 migrants in the vehicle into custody.

Modlin didn't say where or when the incident occurred.

Homeland Security Invesitgations in Phoenix were also involved in the operation.