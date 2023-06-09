Employee reportedly shoots, kills co-worker at restaurant near 43rd and Peoria avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting at a Little Caesars in Glendale Friday morning.

Glendale police say they were called around 11 a.m. to the business near 43rd and Peoria avenues.

When officers arrived, they learned an employee shot a co-worker. The suspect then locked themself in a bathroom, police said.

Police evacuated other employees not involved and found one shooting victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Police say the victim was a man in his 20's, but he has not been identified.

The suspect has not been identified.

Authorities believe the suspect and victim have a "heated history" and it culminated in the shooting Friday.

They also believe this is an isolated incident.

Glendale police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.