Elderly Cordes Lake man dead, his roommate is accused of killing him

CORDES LAKE, AZ — An elderly Cordes Lake man is dead and the Yavapai County Sheriff's office has charged his roommate with his murder.

YCSO says they were called out to the man's home at about 10 p.m. Friday night for a welfare check. They say the man, 93-year-old Carl Miller, hadn't been seen or heard from in a couple of days.

Deputies initially made contact with his roommate, 59-year-old Bridget Nelson, who told them Miller had driven out of town, and she did not know where he was.

After telling the initial caller what Nelson had said, that caller told YCSO that Miller's truck was still in the driveway, and it was reportedly inoperable.

YCSO returned to the home to question Nelson. While they got no response, they noticed a man lying on the ground and not moving.

They ordered Nelson out of the home, which she complied after several requests.

Detectives entered the home and found Miller, who had reportedly been dead for at least 24 hours.

YCSO did not elaborate on how the man was killed, but they said Miller "died a violent death" with his wounds "indicating foul play."

Nelson was taken into custody and is facing a charge of first-degree murder.