Dysart High School employee arrested for sex crimes involving a student on campus

EL MIRAGE, AZ — An assistant football coach and security guard at Dysart High School was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of sexual misconduct involving a student, according to the El Mirage Police Department.

Nathan Jellicoe, 24, was also booked into jail on two counts of luring a minor for exploitation, police said.

Police said detectives believe the alleged sex acts happened on campus and involved a 16-year-old.

In a statement late Tuesday, the Dysart Unified School District said it was "informed about an allegation of unprofessional conduct by a school employee" on Tuesday and immediately contacted police.

"The employee in question was arrested and will not return to any district campus. We appreciate our partners in law enforcement who are conducting the investigation," the district said.

"The Dysart Unified School District and Dysart High School take the safety and well-being of our students seriously. We take every precaution to ensure the safety of our students, including requiring mandatory and thorough background checks and fingerprint clearance prior to hiring any individual. We expect that our staff conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times, and any time there is a question of safety or misconduct, we immediately investigate," the district said.

El Mirage Police was expected to hold a press conference late Tuesday. ABC15 will be in attendance and will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact El Mirage police at 623-500-3000.