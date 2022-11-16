Driver arrested after striking MCSO deputy, leading police on pursuit through the Valley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person is in custody after they reportedly hit a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy and led authorities on a chase through the Valley Wednesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, the MCSO says deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle they saw speeding and driving recklessly near 3rd Street and the I-10 HOV exit.

The vehicle fled at first but then stopped on the 3rd Street offramp from I-10. When the deputy tried to contact the vehicle's driver, he fled again, striking the deputy with the side of his vehicle. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

The motorist then led officers on a pursuit along multiple freeways toward Scottsdale. He eventually got off the highway, and was taken into custody in a hotel parking lot near Scottsdale and Bell roads.

No other injuries were reported.

Police haven't said what charges the driver may face.

The accident and pursuit are under investigation.