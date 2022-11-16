Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Driver arrested after striking MCSO deputy, leading police on pursuit through the Valley

The man led police on a chase from downtown Phoenix to near Scottsdale and Bell Roads in Scottsdale
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
scottsdale pursuit.png
scottsdale pursuit2.png
Posted at 11:16 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 13:56:48-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person is in custody after they reportedly hit a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy and led authorities on a chase through the Valley Wednesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, the MCSO says deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle they saw speeding and driving recklessly near 3rd Street and the I-10 HOV exit.

The vehicle fled at first but then stopped on the 3rd Street offramp from I-10. When the deputy tried to contact the vehicle's driver, he fled again, striking the deputy with the side of his vehicle. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

The motorist then led officers on a pursuit along multiple freeways toward Scottsdale. He eventually got off the highway, and was taken into custody in a hotel parking lot near Scottsdale and Bell roads.

No other injuries were reported.

Police haven't said what charges the driver may face.

The accident and pursuit are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway