DPS traffic stop leads to arrest of Illinois murder suspect

PHOENIX — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Illinois this week.

According to DPS, 32-year-old David Cooper was pulled over Tuesday for unsafe driving behavior, and an equipment violation near 29th and Van Buren streets.

During the stop, Cooper allegedly gave false identification. After being detained for the false identification, Cooper was identified by DPS and it was discovered he had a $5 million homicide warrant from Rockford, Illinois.

Cooper was booked into Maricopa County Jail and will be extradited to Illinois.

No other details on the murder case were released.

“No traffic stop is routine; in this instance, civil traffic violations led to the arrest of a potentially dangerous suspect,” DPS said in a statement. “Troopers never know exactly who or what they will encounter in a workday.”