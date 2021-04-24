Watch
DPS: Suspect now in custody for wrong-way crash that killed Valley mixologist Bobby Kramer

Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 21:26:42-04

PHOENIX — A suspect has been released from the hospital and arrested after a deadly crash that killed a well-known Valley mixologist earlier this year.

The Arizona Department of Safety says 31-year-old Bobby Kramer was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver, 25-year-old Hannah Dike on I-10 near Ray Road around 12:30 a.m. on March 10.

Dike was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. DPS announced Friday that she has since been released from a rehabilitation facility and is now in custody.

Kramer did not survive the crash.

Kramer was the food and beverage director and part of the founding leadership team at The Brickyard Downtown and The Hidden House, two restaurants in downtown Chandler.

Outside of work, he was a father and husband who now leaves behind a wife and young son. He also served eight years as a corpsman with the U.S. Navy, according to a brief statement distributed by Chelsea Sutton, the marketing manager for both restaurants.

Dike now faces one count of reckless manslaughter.

