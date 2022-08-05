DPS seizes 26 pounds of fentanyl near Flagstaff in late July

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety reportedly seized 26 pounds of fentanyl in late July during a traffic stop.

On July 26, DPS says a trooper pulled over a pickup truck on eastbound Interstate f40 just east of Flagstaff. The trooper reported "multiple signs" of criminal activity during the stop and conducted a search.

During the search, 24 pounds of fentanyl pills and two pounds of fentanyl powder were reportedly located.

The driver, 53-year-old Celso Sanchez-Chavarria of Denver, Colorado was arrested and charged with possession, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs.

DPS believes the drugs were picked up in Phoenix and were being taken to the Denver area.