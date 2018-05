PHOENIX - A man was arrested in north Phoenix for allegedly driving drunk while his two children were in the car.

The Department of Public Safety reports that on May 6 a trooper stopped 30-year-old Joshua Scott McNaughton for speeding on Interstate 17 near Carefree Highway.

The trooper reportedly noticed two open cans of beer in the car, along with two children who were under six years old.

DPS says the younger of the two children was "unrestrained in the vehicle."

McNaughton allegedly admitted to drinking before driving and said: "He made a mistake."

DPS reported his BAC level was .168.

McNaughton has been charged with extreme DUI.