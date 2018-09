PHOENIX - A DUI suspect was arrested after hitting an unmarked police car on a freeway in North Phoenix.

DPS reports that on September 17, a car collided with an unmarked Phoenix police car as they were traveling south on Interstate 17 near Thunderbird Road.

The detective reportedly told DPS that another car, driven by 53-year-old Bambi Lynn Smith, suddenly changed lanes and hit his vehicle.

Smith allegedly told the trooper that she was adjusting her arm sling when the collision occurred.

DPS says Smith appeared to be impaired and had several narcotic drugs and bottles in her car, some of which were unprescribed.

DPS says Smith has two prior DUI convictions.

She has been charged with aggravated DUI.