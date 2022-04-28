Death-row inmate Clarence Dixon unanimously denied by clemency board

PHOENIX — Clarence Dixon, a man convicted of murder and sexual assault connected to a 1978 death, has been unanimously denied reprieve and commutation by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency Thursday afternoon.

Dixon's clemency hearing is one effort his attorneys are making to postpone or rescind the execution warrant.

If the board had voted to recommend commutation or reprieve, the decision would then move to Governor Doug Ducey, who would not have been required to follow the recommendation.

Dixon has a competency hearing scheduled for May 5 to decide if he is mentally fit to be executed.

Dixon's execution is scheduled for May 11.