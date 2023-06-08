Couple in custody accused of robbing breeder of a puppy

GLENDALE, AZ — A man and woman are in custody after Glendale police say they robbed a victim of a husky puppy last month.

Police say just after 6 p.m. on May 11, they responded to a report of a robbery near 67th and Olive avenues.

The investigation uncovered that the woman had set up a meeting with the victim, a husky breeder, to buy one of her puppies.

When that meeting took place, the woman pushed the victim and stole a puppy.

She left the area in a truck driven by the man.

Police executed a search warrant on the couple's home Wednesday, and they located the stolen puppy along with a second dog.

The dogs were reportedly in "inhumane" conditions that were uninhabitable for an animal.

The two were arrested for aggravated robbery and animal mistreatment.

The husky puppy, pictured above, has since been reunited with its owner.

The second dog has not been identified, but it is also believed to be a stolen dog.

If you have had a dog stolen recently and can provide a description, identification, and proof of ownership, you are asked to call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.