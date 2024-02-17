Convicted murderer Daniel Cahill escapes custody, remains on the run

TEMPE, AZ — A man convicted of murder more than 40 years ago has escaped from custody and is reportedly on the run.

Tempe police and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, & Reentry confirmed Daniel Cahill's escape.

According to ADOC, Cahill is about 5'10", weighs roughly 150 pounds with brown eyes.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in Maricopa County in 1980.

This also isn't the first time Cahill has escaped from custody.

Cahill was also convicted of second-degree escape in 1992, according to ADOC.

Cahill's last movement that can be traced by ADOC was reportedly on Wednesday.

Tempe police released the following statement about Cahill's escape:

"We are aware of this case and the fact that Daniel Cahill is currently on the run. We will look into this further next week and all the information Arizona Department of Corrections is willing to provide. We encourage anyone that has any information about his whereabouts to contact their local police immediately."

ADOC released this statement:

"ADCRR’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit is involved in this active investigation. Beyond that, as this is an open investigation, there is no further information available."

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for further updates.

