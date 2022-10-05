Contracted Valley school photographer being investigated for sexual offenses against minors

BUCKEYE, AZ — Liberty Elementary School District says a photographer who was on a school campus last month was accused of sexual offenses against minors.

The district sent a letter to families Wednesday saying the Buckeye Police Department was investigating an individual who had been contracted for school photos at Freedom Elementary School.

Buckeye police say they were made aware of the allegations against the individual in early September. They added they are investigating allegations of "sexual offenses against minors" against an independent contractor who had access to students at the school. The activity allegedly happened on the school campus, according to police.

The school has since canceled a scheduled “photo re-take” day and has put future contracts with the photography company on hold.

The district and Buckeye Police did not go into further details on what offenses the person is accused of. They added the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it is available.

The person accused has not been identified.

“If you or your student has information regarding this investigation, we encourage you to call the Buckeye Police Department tip line at 623-349-6411,” the district said in a letter.