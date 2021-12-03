Cold case vigil marks 11 years since the murders of two Valley women

PHOENIX — A billboard lit up in downtown Phoenix on Thursday in honor of victims Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason. The 27-year-old women were murdered on December 3, 2010, marking 11 years on Friday. The hope is that, even after all these years, someone with information will finally come forward.

Rachel Glass says she is never giving up in the search for her daughter's killer, no matter how tough it may be.

"What keeps you going every day?" asks a reporter.

"The love I have for my daughter. Yea, she was awesome. She's the one that taught me how to be a mom," responded Rachel Glass, Nicole's mother.

Her daughter Nicole was roommates with Melissa Mason, who was pregnant at the time. Both were 27 years old and living together at a home near 44th Street and Thomas Road. Rachel still remembers the unfortunate way she learned of their murders on December 3, 2010.

"'Oh my God, Rachel, I think Nicole and Melissa are dead inside Nicole's house, Turn on the TV.' I mean, she was screaming; she was hysterical. I turned on the TV and it showed my daughter's house, her car, and then melissa's car behind hers," says Glass.

Silent Witness and Nicole's family commemorating the 11th anniversary on Thursday. They lit up a billboard at 7th and Lincoln streets in downtown Phoenix.

"They might know someone that does know something, and they can encourage that person to come forward and break the case open," says Sgt. Steve Reaume, Silent Witness coordinator, Phoenix PD.

The family is praying, hoping, and wishing for that to happen.

"Do us all a favor... step up, do the right thing, get some moral character," says Glass.

There is still no motive behind the murders but there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

"They had a lot of friends and they were kind, loving. They were sweet, very generous. Just... they were great, both girls were. So, that's what I find so alarming. It's like, who could have done this?"

Until that's answered, Rachel will continue fighting.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Up to a $10,000 reward is being offered for a tip leading to an arrest.