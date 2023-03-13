Chandler police seize 2,500 fentanyl pills and 320 grams of meth in traffic stop

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police announced Monday morning that they conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of what is believed to be 2,500 fentanyl pills and 320 grams of meth.

According to officials, the traffic stop happened on March 9 just after midnight near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road.

Police say there was a man and woman in the car and the initial stop was for expired registration.

Officers found a handgun in the car as well, and Police say both individuals were prohibited from possessing a firearm.

According to police, neither the man nor the woman was booked on the drug charges because the potential drugs are still being lab tested.

The woman was booked on an outstanding warrant and both are expected to face charges connected to the firearm.