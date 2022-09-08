Chandler police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting a young boy in July

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police have arrested a man accused of molesting a child after luring the boy from a bus stop.

On July 29, 2022, police say 22-year-old Jesus Jorge Delcampo lured a young boy away from a bus stop near McQueen and Elliot roads and sexually assaulted him nearby.

During their investigation police learned the suspect was driving a golf cart before the incident. Delcampo was identified as a maintenance worker at the apartment complex the boy was assaulted at, who also frequently drives a golf cart.

DNA evidence also helped police identify Delcampo as the suspect.

Delcampo was arrested on September 8 on two counts of molestation of a child, and one count of kidnapping, both class two felonies.