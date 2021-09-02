PD: Chandler man arrested for neglecting horses, slaughtering animals

CHANDLER, AZ — Editors note: This story contains graphic details that some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Chandler man has been arrested and accused of animal neglect as well as slaughtering animals without a license.

Chandler police said they were alerted by a concerned citizen to possibly neglected animals at a home near McQueen and Frye roads.

The citizen told police they had previously visited the property in hopes of buying a horse but found all of the horses to be severely neglected.

With the help of the Arizona Department of Agriculture, investigators on August 24 went to the property and found three emaciated horses that needed immediate medical attention. Those horses were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Animal remains, as well as tools used to slaughter animals, were also found on the property, police said.

Further investigation allegedly showed that the owner, Taha Hussain, 49, had been "slaughtering animals on the property for compensation" without a license.

Hussain was arrested and faces three counts of animal neglect, three counts of animal neglect causing serious injury, and one count of slaughter of animals for compensation without a license.