Central Phoenix neighborhoods vandalized by someone with bb guns

PHOENIX — Imagine waking up to your car windows being shattered, with no warning.

That was the reality of several central Phoenix residents Tuesday morning, as they walked out of their homes only to find glass on the road.

Many are still dealing with the aftermath.

Tracy Bremmeyer lives near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue and says she never thought she’d wake up to shattered glass next to her car.

"If I hadn’t seen the bullet hole, I would have thought that even just a rock had hit my window on accident,” she said.

She tells ABC15 she noticed one of her windows was completely shattered. Glass could be seen both inside and outside of her car.

“And then we noticed subsequently that there was this hole right here, which clearly shows this car was shot at with a BB gun or a pellet gun,” she told ABC15.

Bremmeyer has two kids. She says the last thing she wants is for her kids to feel unsafe outside of their home.

“I don’t want them to be worried about any car that drives by. They should feel safe,” she added.

While the Bremmeyer family and their neighbors had similar damage on their car windows, they aren’t the only ones.

ABC15’s crew traveled roughly miles away from Bremmeyer’s neighborhood and saw more shattered windows from the impact, some still sporting the holes.

“On Nextdoor dozens of people replied that they had had this happen or their neighbors had a couple of cars [damaged]. I was just amazed,” added Bremmeyer.

Irene Grubbs commented on Bremmeyer’s post saying:

“Last night…our car got hit, too. ARG!!”

Grubbs lives down the street from Bremmeyer.

“David noticed that the window was shattered, and so we opened the door and it just fell right out onto the street.”

She also noticed the lamp on top of her community book box was damaged.

“It’s just ridiculous. And for them to be out popping BB guns everywhere. Seems that they hit Ocotillo. Went down 13th Street to the north. It was shocking,” said Grubbs.

The Phoenix Police Department tells ABC15 this is a serious offense.

“Any type of damage to vehicles, again depending on the type of damage can be a felony. Same thing, shooting a pellet gun at an occupied structure constitutes as a felony,” said Sergeant Philp Krynsky, with the Phoenix Police Department.

Sgt. Krynsky says this is an act that can be deadly.

“They still send a projectile at a high rate of speed and cause injury and death, in some circumstance,” he added.

As for those affected, they just want those responsible to be brought to justice.

“Clearly we don’t want this happening again.”

The Phoenix Police Department urges anyone with information to call them at (602) 262-6151. To remain anonymous you can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.