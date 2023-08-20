Car gets stuck in canal after police pursuit near 35th Avenue and Durango Street

PHOENIX — A woman is not hurt after she was in a vehicle that ended up in a canal after a police pursuit early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near 35th Avenue and Durango Street for a report of a vehicle in the water after being pursued by police.

Firefighters arrived and found a vehicle partially underwater with one person inside.

Rescue crews attempted to help the person out of the canal, but she was able to climb out under her own power, unhurt.

Police have not said why they were pursuing the vehicle, or if the person rescued was taken into custody.

Fire officials say Phoenix police took over the scene.