Bystander shot at Phoenix Walmart, suspects flee

PHOENIX — A woman was shot at a Walmart near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after two other women got in a fight.

Phoenix police say surveillance video shows two women getting in a physical fight when one pulled out a gun and fired multiple times.

Police believe the woman who was shot was not the intended target and had no involvement in the fight

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

The two women involved in the fight left the store before police arrived, officials say.

No other information is available at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.