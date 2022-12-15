Watch Now
Both sides agree on 11-year sentencing in plea deal for a wrong-way crash that killed a Valley mixologist

Bobby Kramer was killed in February 2021 along the I-10 in Chandler
Thursday will mark one year since the passing of a beloved Valley bartender Bobby Kramer who was killed in a wrong-way crash. The mixologist hasn't been forgotten by those who work alongside him, and his family is advocating for safer roads since his death.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Dec 15, 2022
CHANDLER, AZ — Both sides have agreed to a plea deal in a wrong-way crash that killed a well-known Valley mixologist in 2021.

Bobby Kramer, 31, was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver, identified as 25-year-old Hannah Dike, along the I-10 near Ray Road overnight on February 10, 2021.

Hannah Dike and the prosecution agreed to an 11.5-year sentence as part of a plea deal this week, which still needs to be signed off on, procedurally, by a judge.

Dike's Blood Alcohol Content was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to officials.

Kramer was a father, a husband, and a Navy Veteran but he's best known in the Valley as a mixologist.

Friends and colleagues spoke about Kramer to ABC15 earlier this year, which can be watched in the player above.

