Border officials find 269,600 fentanyl pills in gas tank near Nogales

With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 15:55:20-05

TUCSON, AZ — According to Port Director Michael Humphries, officers at the Port of Nogales found around 269,600 fentanyl pills inside the gas tank of a car on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Humphries says Customs and Border Protection officers noticed tampering around the car's gas tank while performing "layered enforcement operations."

The pills were concealed inside the gas tank.

