Border officials find 269,600 fentanyl pills in gas tank near Nogales

TUCSON, AZ — According to Port Director Michael Humphries, officers at the Port of Nogales found around 269,600 fentanyl pills inside the gas tank of a car on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Humphries says Customs and Border Protection officers noticed tampering around the car's gas tank while performing "layered enforcement operations."

On 11/16, CBP officers performing layered enforcement operations selected a vehicle for further inspection. During the search, CBP officers noticed tampering in the gas tank area. Upon dropping the tank, officers discovered approx. 269,600 fentanyl pills concealed inside the tank pic.twitter.com/XehSOjX8L8 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) November 18, 2022

The pills were concealed inside the gas tank.