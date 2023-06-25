Bicyclist dead after being hit by two vehicles near 7th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after police say he was hit by two cars while riding a bike early Sunday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the scene near 7th Street and Camelback Road just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old John Guagliano suffering from critical injuries.

Guagliano was taken to the hospital but he died at the hospital.

Preliminary information suggests Guagliano was riding southbound on 7th Street when the first vehicle struck him, causing him to fall in the roadway.

While on the ground, another vehicle struck him. Both vehicles continued to drive south as they left the area.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.