Avondale PD searching for two men in homicide investigation

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police are searching for two men believed to be involved in a homicide Thursday night.

According to police, a shooting occurred near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street around 5:40 p.m.

Police are calling this a homicide investigation but have released no other details on the victim or victims involved. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Police say surveillance video shows a white Chevrolet Silverado and two males believed to involved in the shooting, pictured above.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or the two men pictured is urged to call Avondale police at 623-333-7001.