MESA, AZ — Authorities are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a minor female victim in June.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the man Wednesday.

Mesa Police

They say the assault took place on June 11 near Ellsworth and Brown roads.

The suspect reportedly followed the girl on foot.

He then approached her and sexually assaulted her.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the MCSO Tips line at 602-876-8477.