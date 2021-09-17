Arrest made in shooting death of Phoenix tow truck driver

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a tow truck driver that happened on September 1, 2021.

Phoenix police say they were called that day to the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 5 p.m. for a stabbing call.

When officers arrived they located 31-year-old Evanni Corona in a tow truck with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Court paperwork shows that police have since arrested 29-year-old Luis Mauricio Delgadillo Garcia in connection to the murder.

According to police, a black Jeep Liberty was spotted on surveillance video speeding and aggressively following Corona before the shooting.

Garcia was originally arrested on September 14 for failure to show identification during a traffic stop. During that stop, Garcia claimed his vehicle was recently stolen and he was unaware of multiple guns that were found inside.

During the shooting investigation, police also learned that Garcia and the victim had been in a previous altercation in June, where Garcia accused Corona of stealing from his business. Garcia reportedly shot Corona twice in that incident, and claimed self-defense.

On September 15, police received a tip about a black Jeep Liberty at a motel. During their investigation, police determined Garcia had been the driver of the vehicle and it had previously been reported stolen. They also confirmed that it was the same Jeep seen following Corona before the shooting.

Corona's wife and coworkers say that after the June incident, Corona was receiving death threats from Garcia and would often seem on edge.

When questioned, Garcia claimed he had no contact with Corona after the June incident and said he wasn’t involved in the deadly shooting.

Garcia was arrested and faces one count of premeditated first-degree murder, vehicle theft, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.