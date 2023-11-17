Watch Now
Arrest made in deadly shooting Wednesday near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix

31-year-old Renato Espinoza was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries
Posted at 8:29 AM, Nov 17, 2023
PHOENIX — A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in west Phoenix on Wednesday.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road just before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, who has been identified as 31-year-old Renato Espinoza, was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Espinoza later died at the hospital.

Police say a 44-year-old man was arrested late Thursday in connection to the case.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

