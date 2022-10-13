Arrest made in deadly shooting at Scottsdale Red Robin from June

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a Red Robin employee that happened in June of 2022.

According to court paperwork, 23-year-old Carlos Herrera entered the Red Robin near Talking Stick Way and Pima Road around 8:15 a.m. on June 12, armed with a gun, attempting to rob the restaurant.

An employee inside, identified as Joseph Doyle was working in the restaurant while it was closed when Herrera entered.

Herrera allegedly pointed a gun at Doyle and demanded money be put in a bag. Doyle and Herrera eventually began to struggle over the weapon several times before Herrera shot him.

Details on what connected police to Herrera wasn’t immediately released, but court paperwork shows he was arrested Wednesday at a home in Tempe.

Once in custody, allegedly Herrera admitted to the deadly shooting and robbery attempt. He also admitted to robbing the same restaurant in May and said he came back a second time to rob the location because the first time was “so easy,” according to court paperwork.

Herrera faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, attempted burglary, and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.