Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Army member arrested at Fort Hood for 2019 child death in Tempe

items.[0].image.alt
BELL COUNTY JAIL
Khairee Patton.png
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 16:42:50-04

TEMPE, AZ — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 13-month-old boy who died in 2019 in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, Khairee Ammar Patton was watching his recent girlfriend’s child while she was at work on January 9, 2019.

While responsible for the child, Patton took him to the Cardon Children’s Hospital after he claimed the boy had hit his head on a stereo and became unresponsive. The child eventually died from his injuries.

Police were notified of the incident after a doctor said the boy’s injuries were not consistent with Patton’s claim. Doctors believed the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse.

On Tuesday, Patton, a member of the US Army, was arrested at an Army base in Ft. Hood, Texas for an outstanding felony warrant in the case.

Patton will be extradited from Texas to Arizona on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, and failure to provide care.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app