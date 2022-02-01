Armed teenagers rob students at two Valley school bus stops

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Police are investigating after Valley kids were robbed at gunpoint while waiting for their school bus. Officers have taken the alleged suspects into custody, but victims are still having a hard time forgetting the tense moments. One shared his story with ABC15.

"Yeah. I was right here,” stated Roy.

Roy, who's only 17 years old, had been waiting at his bus stop near 129th and West Via Camille for just a few minutes.

"Eventually, this black Altima stopped in front of me. He (the driver) said, could you come here really quick,” added Roy.

Roy went up to the driver thinking the person needed directions, but to his surprise...

"He had pulled out a black pistol. I was super, at the moment, I was kind of scared. I then also stayed calm about it,” added Roy.

The teenager gave up almost everything he had.

"He took my backpack, my phone, my computer I had in my backpack and some pocket change,” added Roy. "When that happened, I was super-confused and like, is that an actual gun pointing at me,” stated Roy.

El Mirage police showed up to investigate and learned of another school bus stop robbery a few blocks away at 125th and West Acoma.

"It's really dangerous. I cannot believe it. I even saw the car there. I did not know what was going on,” said neighbor Ninos Odisho.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old David Artemio Rosales.

"This is an isolated incident. We don't want parents to assume this is a regular occurrence anywhere in the Valley because this is not the case,” said El Mirage Police Lieutenant Jimmy Chavez.

But, in the next city over, Surprise police accused Rosales and the 16-year-old of robbing a Circle K on Grand Avenue.

Officers found the suspects in a blue car parked at 130th and West Via Camille. The location is just two-tenths of a mile from where one of the bus robberies took place. Also there, police say, was the black car the suspects used in the robberies. Police say that car was stolen from Goodyear.

"I am shocked and am like why? I mean why? They are just kids. Why,” asked Rameila Lowe.