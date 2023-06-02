Arizona man to serve three years in prison for role in January 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC — An Arizona man has been sentenced for his role in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Sixty-four-year-old Edward Vallejo was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison, followed by another three years of supervised release.

AP

Vallejo was one of four members of the Oath Keepers that were sentenced this week on charges related to the Capitol riot.

He was found guilty of seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from discharging their official duties.

In the two years since January 6th, the Department of Justice says more than 1,000 people have been arrested from nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the riot, including more than 300 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.