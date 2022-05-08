Argument leads to shooting at QT store near Camelback and I-17

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting at a gas station near Camelback Road and Interstate 17.

At about 6 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a QuikTrip store for reports of a shooting.

During the initial investigation, officers learned two men were involved in a confrontation in the parking lot of the gas station.

During the confrontation, one man pulled out a handgun and shot the other, police said.

One victim was located and taken to a hospital by ambulance. He is said to be in extremely critical condition.

Authorities say the alleged shooter remained at the scene and has been detained.

No other details have been provided.