Apache Junction PD investigating several gunfire incidents at RV resort

Bullets have been flying at an RV resort in Apache Junction, one nearly missing Dale Hoehne.

"I was sitting here when that came through here and that's how close it came to my head," says Hoehne, pointing at a bullet hole just over the top of his chair.

It's happened not once, not twice, but at least seven separate times. According to Apache Junction police, there's been a string of gunfire incidents since December at Countryside RV Resort near Idaho Road and Southern Avenue.

"At first I thought we had a hailstorm and then after examining things, and taking the insulation out of the window and stuff, and then my wife started sweeping on the floor and she swept up a bullet," said Hoehne.

Hoehne's close-call came in January while he was watching TV.

"You think in a retirement park, you're supposed to be quiet, relaxing, and this is God awful stressful. This time my blood pressure went up to 188 over 87," said Hoehne.

Police are still investigating who is behind the gunfire, but they are reminding the community about Shannon's Law. It makes it illegal to discharge a firearm anywhere within the city limits.

"If they're recklessly shooting a gun, please stop. Be careful. You're gonna hit somebody," said Hoehne.