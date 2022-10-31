Alleged wrong-way driver arrested in crash that killed three GCU students

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection to a wrong-way crash that killed three GCU students.

According to DPS, 25-year-old Vincent Acosta was released from the hospital Friday and booked into MCSO jail.

DPS officials say the wrong-way crash occurred on I-17 near Table Mesa Road before 4 a.m. on October 10.

Acosta was allegedly driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 when he struck a Honda sedan, Nissan sedan, and a commercial vehicle.

The three teens killed — Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were traveling in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Acosta had a BAC of 0.129 at the hospital when tested.

Acosta faces three charges of second-degree murder, 11 counts of endangerment, and two counts of aggravated assault.