Alleged murder suspect barricaded inside house near Globe

An alleged murder suspect is barricaded inside a house Friday night near Russell Road and US 60.

Officials say that while barricaded, the individual exchanged gunfire with officers from the Mesa Police Department.

It is unknown if the individual broke into the home or if anyone has been injured by gunfire.

According to Mesa police, the individual who is barricaded was involved in a murder and armed robbery in March.

The individual's accomplice, 36-year-old Zane Proctor, was arrested on May 5.

Documents say Proctor and another individual entered a business where someone resided and engaged in a struggle over property.

During the struggle, the person living at the business was shot and killed.

Proctor told investigators that he took property that belonged to the victim, according to court documents.

Proctor was being held on a $1,000,600 bond.

Further information on the barricade situation is not currently available.

