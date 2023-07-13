Alex Galchenyuk arrested on multiple charges in Scottsdale, waived by Arizona Coyotes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Former Arizona Coyote Alex Galchenyuk, who had just resigned with the team, is now out of a job again and facing multiple charges in Scottsdale.

The Coyotes announced the re-signing of the veteran on July 1. But less than two weeks later, Arizona Sports reports the team has already voided the contract and made him a free agent again.

Scottsdale police have since confirmed that the 11-year veteran was arrested on July 9.

He's facing multiple charges, including private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating.

Police added that no one was hurt, and only property was damaged in the hit and run.

Scottsdale police haven't provided any more details on the incident that has led to the charges.