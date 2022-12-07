AG requests warrant of execution after inmate's request

The Attorney General's Office asks that the Arizona Supreme Court issues a warrant of execution after it was requested by a 51-year-old inmate.

If granted, it would be the fourth warrant issued in Arizona since executions resumed in 2022.

Aaron Gunches was sentenced to death in 2008 after pleading guilty for the kidnapping and murder of his girlfriend's ex-husband, Ted Price.

Gunches also shot a DPS trooper twice after he was pulled over near the California border, to which Gunches pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The bullets used in the incident with the DPS trooper are said to match casings that were found near Price's body.

The full filing can be read below: