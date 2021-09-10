Accused red-light runner with drugs in system charged in fatal Gilbert crash

GILBERT, AZ — A man accused of running a red light and causing a deadly crash in Gilbert is facing charges.

34-year-old Jared Vawter was arrested and charged with manslaughter for a July crash that left a woman dead.

According court documents, on the morning of July 2, Vawter was traveling at an excessive speed westbound on Houston Avenue approaching Higley Road, south of Baseline, in a posted 30 miles per hour zone.

Vawter allegedly failed to stop for a red light signal and crashed into the side of a vehicle being operated by Michelle Williams, who was traveling northbound on a green signal at or near the posted 45 miles per hour speed limit.

Data from the vehicle as well as speed calculations placed Vawter’s vehicle at approximately 89-94 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

The impact forced Williams’ vehicle to flip over and Vawter’s vehicle to crash through a wall, causing significant damage to the backyard of a private residence.

Vawter was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Williams was trapped inside her overturned vehicle and died at the scene.

A warrant was obtained for a sample of Vawter’s blood, which was collected from the hospital.

A drug analysis indicated the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine, according to court documents.

He was arrested on September 8 and booked into the 4th Avenue Jail.

