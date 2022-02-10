A new break in Phoenix Police Department's oldest cold case homicide

PHOENIX — Phoenix police detectives are piecing together a decades-old cold case.

Forty-seven-year-old Nancy Hartley, a mother of two, was killed during a robbery attempt at a self-service gas station in West Phoenix. The year was 1975 and she was working as a clerk at the time.

Nancy's daughter is now renewing her call for justice all these years later.

"You did more than rob that store. The person who gets killed, in a situation like this, is not the only victim," says Vickie Goulette, the daughter of Hartley.

It's the oldest cold case that the Phoenix Police Department - Homicide Unit is actively working.

