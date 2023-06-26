83-year-old woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

ANTHEM, AZ — An 83-year-old woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened near 29th Avenue and Desert Hills Drive in Anthem shortly before 6:40 a.m.

Officials say the woman was walking when a pickup truck crashed into her.

The truck is described as a possibly black 2017 to 2022 Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon. Officials say the truck might have damage to the passenger side, including the side mirror, due to the crash.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office provided the following picture, showing what the truck may look like.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at (602) 876-TIPS or (602) 876-1011 and reference report IR23-016473.