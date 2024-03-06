75-year-old Phoenix man arrested in 42-year-old Kansas killing

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has been brought to Kansas to face charges in a 42-year-old killing after a multi-state investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the 75-year-old was booked Wednesday into the Reno County Jail in Kansas.

Agents secured a warrant for him in late January and arrested him in Phoenix in the March 1982 killing of 44-year-old Michael McKeown. He was brought to Kansas after waiving extradition.

Investigators believe McKeown was shot and killed in his car, while it was parked in the lot outside of his Hutchinson apartment. His body was found the next day, the KBI said.

The KBI said agents conducted several key interviews in three states, which provided the additional evidence needed to proceed with charges in this cold case.

The KBI said he will be formally charged Friday when he makes his first appearance.