APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A 73-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor in Apache Junction on Sunday.

Officials say the man was barricaded for some time inside a home near Ironwood Drive and Apache Trail.

After police used non-lethal force, the man eventually came out of the home.

Officials say the incident stemmed from a dispute.

The man and the victim have not yet been identified.

This incident remains under investigation.