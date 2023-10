PHOENIX — A 53-year-old man is dead after a stabbing at a south Phoenix apartment complex Saturday.

Police say officers were called to the area of Central Avenue and Dobbins Road just after 5 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Zsolt Csaszar deceased.

An 18-year-old was detained at the scene and booked for second-degree murder, according to officials.

It is currently unknown what led up to the stabbing.

This incident remains under investigation.