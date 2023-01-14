43 dogs recovered from two residences in Mohave County, woman arrested

A woman was arrested Wednesday when several dogs were recovered from two separate residences in Mohave County after an ongoing investigation of animal hoarding.

A search warrant was conducted on two properties in Dolan Springs after 77-year-old Betty Fuchsel failed to comply or appear in court for several citations, according to officials.

In the residences, officials found the floors to be covered with feces, trash and urine. Additionally, several dogs were locked up with no access to food or water, officials say.

A total of 43 dogs were recovered from the properties.

Officials say several dogs needed emergency veterinarian care.

Fuchsel faces 43 counts of felony Animal Cruelty.

Officials say the animals were turned over to the care and custody of the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Dolan Springs is located approximately 36 miles north of Kingman.