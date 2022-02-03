4,000 fentanyl pills, meth, guns seized from Phoenix car dealership

PHOENIX — Three men have been arrested after a large drug bust at a Phoenix car dealership.

On January 20, the DEA arrested three men believed to be distributing meth as well as pills containing fentanyl from BSG Auto Sales near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

In total, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 4,000 M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl, 14 guns, and two vehicles were seized from the dealership.

Marco Ortiz, 31, faces one count of possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Hiram Velasquez-Amarillas, 35, faces one count of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Cesar Avila-Aguilar, 52, faces one count of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.