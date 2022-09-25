Three men shot while driving near 51st and Glendale Avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Three men are recovering after they were shot early Sunday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to a home near 51st and Glendale avenues just after 2:30 a.m. in regards to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found three men had been shot while driving in the area.

The driver told police they had been at a Phoenix establishment when they were confronted by "several" men in another vehicle. Police have not identified the establishment or the area the establishment was in.

He added that the group believed they were near 51st and Glendale avenues when the occupants of the other vehicle started shooting at their vehicle. The driver drove to his home and called the police.

All three men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the men that were shot have been identified. No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.