3 men charged with murder in Ahmaud Arbery killing to appear in court Wednesday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men who are facing murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia are set to appear in court Wednesday.

During the pre-trial motion hearings, the judge will consider whether or not to allow unflattering evidence from Arbery’s past during the trial, The Associated Press reports.

The defendants’ lawyers want the jury to know the slain man was on probation when he was killed, while prosecutors say that it's irrelevant.

The hearings may last two days. Wednesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. ET.

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, all white men, are accused of chasing and fatally shooting Arbery, a Black man, while he was running in their neighborhood in February of 2020. The 25-year-old victim was not armed.

Prosecutors argue the men targeted Arbery because he was Black.

Attorneys for the defendants claim the men committed no crimes and say they suspected Arbery was a burglar, and that Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense.

A judge has scheduled the trial for the three defendants for October.

The killing of Arbery was one of a handful of fatal shootings that sparked national outcry and led to protests around the country last year, demanding racial justice.